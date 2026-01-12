Masked burglars smash Fort Lauderdale vape shop—owner fights back, crew linked to 15 thefts

Surveillance video shows masked burglars attempting to break into a smoke shop early Sunday morning.

The shop owner was there and chased them off.

"As soon as it happened, we just ran out, barked a little bit, and got them out of here," said Marc Montalvo, 954 Vapes owner.

Fort Lauderdale police said they were called to the store in the 6200 block of North Federal Highway around 4:30 a.m.

"They were all wearing masks, and I want to assume just by the little bit I saw they looked kind of young I want to say possibly older teenagers to young 20- year-olds," Montalvo said.

Montalvo told CBS News Miami the thieves left the bin behind when they ran off and police took it as evidence. He said other shop owners tell him they think they were hit by the same crew.

"They could've filled up a lot, they could've done a lot of damage, they actually used that in 15 other burglaries," Montalvo said.

At Bud Boutique across the street manager Elizabeth Soares wonders if they would have been hit next if the crooks weren't caught.

"I would be devastated and I don't even know how I would've handled it," Soares said.

In October 2025, CBS News Miami reported on a smoke shop a few miles north that was broken into twice in one week, also around 4:00 a.m.

The shop owners shared this message to the thieves.

"Get a job that would help, a lot of these businesses have people that put in crazy hours, just get a job man," said Montalvo.

"We're a small business, we don't need people like that trying to ruin something that we're trying to work so hard for," said Soares.

Fort Lauderdale police said the burglary unit is actively investigating.

No word on any arrests.