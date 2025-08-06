Marlins beat Astros 6-4

Xavier Edwards went 4 for 5 with a double, Graham Pauley and Heriberto Hernández each hit a solo homer and the Miami Marlins beat Houston 6-4 on Wednesday to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Astros.

Janson Junk (6-2) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings. The Marlins are 8-2 in Junk's 10 starts since joining the rotation June 20.

Lake Bachar pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Liam Hicks, Otto Lopez and Hernández each hit an RBI single off Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti (1-2) in the first to make it 3-2, and the Marlins led the rest of the way.

Edwards doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Agustín Ramírez in the second. Hernandez's homer in the third made it 5-2.

Christian Walker hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Houston. Mauricio Dubón doubled and scored when Carlos Correa followed with another double in the fifth. Victor Caratini added an RBI double in the sixth.

Pauley hit a solo shot to make it 6-3 in the fifth.

Pinch-hitter Jeremy Peña singled to load the bases with one out in the Houston eighth, but Calvin Faucher got Cam Smith to ground into a forceout at home and Dubón to pop out to end the threat and preserve Miami's 6-4 lead.

Since June 13, the Marlins (56-57) are 31-16 and have gone 11-3-1 in series play.

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.47 ERA) starts Friday night at Yankee Stadium against rookie Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.58).

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (4-3, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Thursday against Atlanta. The Braves hadn't announced a starter yet.