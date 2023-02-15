Watch CBS News
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on secure status following suspicious phone call

MIAMI - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was placed on a secure status Wednesday afternoon following a suspicious phone call, according to authorities. 

Broward County Public Schools said all students are safe. 

Here is what the school's principal shared with parents and guardians:

"Good afternoon, Eagle families- MSD is currently on a SECURE code as the result of a suspicious phone call received by BSO.  We have additional police presence on scene and are working collaboratively with law enforcement. No one is permitted on or off campus at this time."

The school will delay dismissal until the all-clear is received by law enforcement. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

