Marine veteran charged with child abuse after disturbing home surveillance video surfaces, police say

A 42-year-old Iraq War veteran was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse in May after prosecutors say home surveillance video captured him repeatedly abusing his 6-year-old stepson.

Zachary Perez, a former U.S. Marine, is accused of striking the boy with a closed fist, kicking him, and cursing at him, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Video shows repeated incidents

Newly released video shows what prosecutors describe as multiple incidents of abuse. In one clip, Perez is allegedly seen kicking the child and yelling at him. Another video reportedly shows him kicking the boy again.

The arrest report states Perez punched the child in the face several times, leaving visible bruises.

Advocates call abuse "a nightmare"

"The trauma that that child experienced and just the nightmare that he was living for so long — it's just awful," said Amanda Altman, CEO of Kristi House, a child advocacy organization.

Altman said signs of abuse are not always physical. "Oftentimes, they don't know how to behave appropriately in social situations. Their behaviors may not be age-appropriate anymore — they're not going to act like themselves," she said.

History of domestic violence alleged

Prosecutors say Perez has a history of domestic violence, including previous incidents involving his 14-year-old daughter.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been ordered to stay away from his stepson.

Perez held in mental health facility

Perez is currently being held and monitored at a mental health facility, according to court records.