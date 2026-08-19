Mother, son accused of embezzling $620,000 from Miami-Dade business to fund lavish lifestyle, police say

A mother and son are accused of embezzling at least $620,000 from a Medley company over a five-year period and using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle, police said.

Maria Rodriguez and her son, Miguel Antonio Perez, were arrested by Medley police Wednesday.

According to investigators, Rodriguez and Perez embezzled approximately $620,000 from Iron Container between 2020 and 2025.

Police allege the stolen funds were used to pay for luxury expenses, including yachts, high-end vehicles, a gym membership and a condominium in Brickell.

"We will not tolerate individuals in positions of trust exploiting the public, the company's employees and local businesses," Medley Police public information officer Andres Oviedo said.

Miguel Antonio Perez and Maria Rodriguez Miami-Dade Corrections

Investigators said Rodriguez was the president of Iron Container. A company employee confirmed to CBS News Miami that Rodriguez no longer works there but declined further comment.

According to police, Rodriguez hired her son as a security guard with an initial salary of $42,000. Investigators allege his salary was later increased to $114,000, despite working remotely.

"The Medley Police Department wants to make clear, if you want to live a life of luxury, you live it clean," Oviedo said. "You don't embezzle from your company. You don't steal from your company. You don't steal from anybody."

Authorities have not released court documents with additional details about the pair's alleged actions. Both suspects are expected to appear before a judge Thursday.