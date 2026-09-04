Father who lost wife and daughter to lightning in Margate urges South Florida families not to live in fear

Nearly two weeks after a lightning strike killed his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, Kameron Glasgow is preparing to say goodbye.

As lightning strikes continue to make headlines across South Florida, Glasgow says each one is a painful reminder of the two people he lost.

Kenya Glasgow and her daughter, Kennedi, were killed nearly two weeks ago while the family was trying to escape a storm outside a home in Margate.

On Friday night, family and friends gathered to celebrate their lives.

"I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it," Glasgow said.

Seeing video of a man in New Jersey who was recently struck by lightning and survived prompted him to have a difficult conversation with God.

Glasgow and Kenya had been together for 15 years. They were raising twin 2-year-old daughters, Kennedi and Kensli.

Now, Glasgow is helping Kensli understand that her mother and twin sister are gone.

"We've already started working on letting her know mommy and sissy, they're in heaven," he said. "So she pointed to heaven and says hi to them. And I also got her to say, 'Where else are they?' And she points to her heart. So we're working on it. Baby steps."

Glasgow is taking everything one second at a time, relying on his faith — and the memories of his wife — to guide him through the days ahead.

As he prepares to lay Kenya to rest, he hopes people remember her for the life she lived, not the way she died.

"I pray for everybody to remember her as the life of the party, the one that always wants to help, and never wanted anything in return," Glasgow said.

Despite the unimaginable loss, Glasgow has a message for others as lightning continues to strike across South Florida.

"Don't let this situation deter you from how you normally live your life," he said. "Be safer, but don't walk around in fear."

The celebration of life for Kenya and Kennedi Glasgow will be held Saturday at noon at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.