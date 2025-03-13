March Madness: Play the CBS Miami Bracket Challenge

March means a lot of things to people. You set your clocks ahead an hour. We all take a break for St. Patrick's Day and then Spring arrives.

But if you're a basketball fan, then you probably only care about one thing - March Madness. It's the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and if you can't take to the court, you can play along at home with the CBS Miami Bracket Challenge.

So it's time to brush up on your college basketball knowledge.

Take the Bracket Challenge CBS Miami

The brackets will be selected on Selection Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. on CBS.

The idea is simple. Sixty-eight teams play in the tournament. All we want you to do is sit down before the tournament kicks off, look at the match-ups, and decide who will win, all the way down to the final 4, and the teams that will play the championship game.

You don't pick round-by-round. You pick everything up front, before the full tournament begins on March 18.

Can't do it, you say? Don't know enough about hoops? It's easier than you think, because with 68 teams playing, all the basketball knowledge in the world isn't enough. To win, you have to be lucky, and there are enough upsets every year to keep even amateurs alive all the way down to the championship game on April 7.

The grand prize for the winner of this national contest is $1,000.

Sign up here to take part in the CBS Miami Bracket Challenge

Think you can best the CBS Miami VIPs? Take a chance and find out.