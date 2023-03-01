March 1st kicks off sea turtle nesting season

MIAMI - The first day of March marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season in Broward.

Three species of sea turtles typically nest on Broward's beaches each season: leatherbacks, loggerheads, and green turtles.

Last year, there were 3,600 nests along the county's beaches.

Sea turtle nesting season lasts through the end of October. It's a critical time when people can help keep sea turtles and hatchlings safe.

The Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program conducts morning surveys during the season to get accurate counts of the total number of nests. All sea turtle nests in Broward County are marked with wooden stakes, flagging tape, and a "Sea Turtle Nest" sign.

Each nest is monitored carefully by BCSTCP staff each day until evidence of hatching is observed, usually about two months after the eggs are laid.

Artificial lights are one of the biggest threats to sea turtles in southeast Florida. Hatchlings use natural light from the moon and stars to find the water after hatching but artificial lighting near the beach can disrupt the process, causing turtles to become disoriented or confused.

That's why Broward County and other coastal municipalities have lighting ordinances, which require lighting near the beach to be 'sea turtle-friendly.'

All sea turtles are protected by Florida and federal laws. It is illegal to touch or disturb nesting sea turtles, hatchlings, or their nests.

If you see anyone disturbing a nest or turtle, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's law enforcement division at 1-888-404-FWCC.

