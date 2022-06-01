'Mandatory Dolphins minicamp will be reflection of what we'll see'

MIAMI - Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said this mandatory minicamp is really a reflection of what we'll see during training camp.

What we've seen and heard so far from the players might have fans excited the next time they're here in Miami Gardens to check out practice.

Xavien Howard's new peace sign tattoo on his neck represents his state of mind as the dolphins begin another minicamp. jumping out of his usually calm demeanor was the glowing statement he made about QB Tua Tagovailoa.

"Oh yeah, he's bombing it right now. He's doing his thing. I feel like he's just getting better. There's a lot in there for Tua," said Howard.

We know Mike Gesicki could directly benefit from an improved Tua, but in this offense, the Dolphins' star tight end might have other responsibilities like more blocking. So, how's he responded to his new duties?

"As far as Mike Gesicki, he's been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge. You guys can probably rattle off the stats, but three-point (stance) wasn't his primary position and he's been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things that this offense can feature without taking away the stuff that has made him who he is, and there is a piece of that in the offense," said McDaniel.

Defensively, Miami returned their entire unit while adding defensive end Melvin Ingram. he comes down here with more than 50 career sacks. He didn't practice today but should bring an "angry" edge to an already aggressive defense.

"I feel like everybody plays angry. This is a very violent sport. You have to be angry. That's what this game comes with. It's a way to release anger legally (laughter)," said Ingram.

Ingram was asked what he's going to bring to this defense. The three-time pro bowler simply said "me."