Man who shot at NMB police car had blood alcohol level nearly 4 times legal limit

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - North Miami Beach police say the suspect who fired at a police car while an officer was inside it was drunk. And they also toxicology tests show the suspect's blood alcohol level was .311, nearly 4 times the legal limit.

Major Juan Pinillos of the North Miami Beach police department told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that the officer who was on routine patrol outside the Kaballah Centre and who was working on his computer could have lost his life.

Pinillos said, "This is a reminder of the evil in this world and how we must be vigilant in our surroundings. This incident could have turned into one of the darkest and most tragic days in North Miami Beach history."

"To be this blatant and doing this where someone is targeted," he said, "We do not accept that and we do not stand for that. By the grace of God, we are talking about point-blank range and this could have gone the other way."

The officer was not injured.

Police say surveillance tape from outside the Kaballah Centre on N.E. 163rd St. at 27th Ave. shows 36-year-old Evan Polinski arriving and approaching the patrol car before the shots were fired and then running away.

They say he left in his white Hyundai Sonata and minutes later at N.W. 1st Ave. and 167th St., his car crashed into another vehicle, injuring another person. Police released a new photo from the crash scene as well.

They say Polinski was taken into custody and remains hospitalized. They say he did not give a statement so they are not sure why he fired at the police car.

Major Pinillos said Polinski will face charges including the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and DUI. He also said it is possible that more charges will be filed.

Pinillos said Polinski was targeting the police car and not the Kaballah Centre.

City Manager Mario Diaz said, "We are relieved that he (the officer) was not physically harmed and we are looking forward to welcoming him back at work as soon as he is ready. Our law enforcement officers put themselves in danger to keep us safe and we want to thank each and every one of them on behalf of the community and its residents."

Police also released a mug shot of Polinski from 2017. He faced a DUI charge at the time.