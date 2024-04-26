Man wanted for skipping court date and police chase taken into custody in Florida

Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida 00:34

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KDKA) - A man accused of skipping court after leading police on a high-speed chase through parts of Allegheny County has been arrested in Florida. But the fact he was released in the first place has the county sheriff beyond frustrated.

For a second time, a defendant released by District Judge Xander Orenstein on no-cash bail required a multi-state pursuit by law enforcement before he would be rearrested. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus says his office is tired of spinning its wheels.

"It's frustrating to law enforcement because we're duty-bound to protect the community and seeing this pattern is very frustrating," Kraus said.

Months ago, sheriff deputies traveled three times to New York City at a cost of more than $30,000 in pursuit of Yan Carlos Cepeda, who Orenstein released on a non-monetary bond despite charges he was trafficking more than a kilogram of cocaine.

On Thursday, sheriff's deputies in Polk County, Florida, rearrested Hermas Craddock whom Orenstein released after he was accused of leading state police on a high-speed chase, nearly hitting two troopers and tossing a weapon from the car.

Kraus said Orenstein released Craddock despite being a flight risk and a danger to the community in danger.

"He's demonstrated that when he led police on a high-speed chase through Sharpsburg, blowing intersections at 80 miles an hour," Kraus said.

Fugitive arrest warrants were issued earlier this week after Craddock failed to appear at a bond modification hearing. Kraus said through using technology and information, his office was able to track Craddock to Charlotte, North Carolina, and then Polk County, Florida.

"Polk County sheriff's deputies were able to identify him. They went and hit a door of a townhome community and he was taken into custody at the doorway without incident," Kraus said.

Earlier this week, President Judge Susan Evashavik DiLucente issued an order prohibiting Orenstein from presiding over arraignments. Kraus, who will be sending deputies to retrieve Craddock, would not comment on whether Orenstein should face other sanctions, but called the district judge's action reckless.

"Putting someone that's demonstrated to be a violent individual back onto the streets without consideration that I believe they're duty bound to do, I think it's completely irresponsible if not reckless," Kraus said.

Orenstein has declined all comment but Kraus said Orenstein's actions continue to cost the taxpayer. Kraus said he'll be sending deputies down to Florida to fly Craddock back to face new charges.