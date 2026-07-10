Man killed after getting trapped in conveyor belt at Broward business

An investigation is underway in Deerfield Beach after a man was killed when he became trapped in a conveyor belt at a business early Friday morning, investigators said.

According to information provided by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, units responded to reports of an industrial accident at 1442 West Newport Center Drive in Deerfield Beach around 12:30 a.m.

When units arrived at the scene, they said the incident had occurred at an industrial park facility that is used for the mass production of food products.

According to the initial investigation, a man had become trapped beneath the hopper arm of a conveyor belt while attempting to address an issue with a large production machine.

Despite the rapid response by first responders, the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.