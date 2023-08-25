Man in custody after Miami police pursuit

Man in custody following Miami police pursuit

MIAMI - A man was taken into custody after a Miami police pursuit Friday morning.

The two chase began when the man reportedly involved in a domestic dispute fled in a black SUV.

He reportedly drove to Key Biscayne, to 180 Crandon Boulevard. Police temporarily lost him after that.

The man then allegedly drove to a Storage King facility at 641 NW 12th Avenue. That's when he was spotted again by police.

The vehicle became disabled during the pursuit and the man bailed out in the area of State Road 836 and I-395. He then ran into a construction site.

Police set up a perimeter and were able to take him into custody in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 8th Street a short time later.