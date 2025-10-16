Authorities seeking public assistance identifying man who sucker punched another man at a Broward grocery store

The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying someone who allegedly attacked a man at a grocery store last week.

BSO said deputies responded to a battery call at an Aldi located at 3301 North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes on Oct. 11 around 7:20 p.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The suspect was seen in surveillance images and video arguing with the victim inside the store. At one point, BSO said the suspect went outside the store and waited for the victim.

Video showed the victim leaving the store with his dog when the suspect "sucker punched" him, BSO said. The victim then fell backwards and hit his head, suffering serious injuries.

If you have information about the crime, contact BSO Detective Karina Hernandez at 954-321-4236 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.