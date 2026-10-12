Man struck by boat propeller while in water off Miami Beach marina, FWC says

A man was rushed to a South Florida hospital over the weekend after investigators say he was struck by a boat propeller while swimming in the water off a Miami Beach marina.

According to information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident took place around 11 a.m. Sunday.

FWC officials said that a 17.5-foot vessel that had three adults on board was in Norris Cut, just outside Fisher Island Marina. One of the people on board, who has only been identified as a 63-year-old man, was in the water when he was struck by the boat's propeller.

The man was rushed to a Miami-Dade hospital to be treated.

FWC has not released information about the severity of injuries or what took place prior to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.