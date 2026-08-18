Broward man accused of stealing BMW from dealership, opening fire on mother's home, police say

A 29-year-old Broward man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he stole a vehicle from a South Florida car dealership and then fired several shots into his mother's Pembroke Pines home while she was inside.

Khalil Smith is charged with strong-arm robbery, occupied burglary and attempted premeditated murder.

During a court appearance, a Broward County judge ordered Smith held without bond on the charges and prohibited him from contacting any victims involved in the case.

Police said the incident began when Smith allegedly stole a BMW from a local dealership on Monday. Investigators said Smith requested a test drive, then pushed a salesperson away and drove off in the vehicle.

Khalil Rashad Smith Pembroke Pines Police Department

Authorities said Smith then drove to his mother's home, also in Pembroke Pines. His mother told investigators that Smith was no longer allowed at the residence.

Investigators allege Smith used a .22-caliber handgun to fire 10 shots into the back of the home while his mother was inside.

No one was hit, and no injuries were reported.

"We are very fortunate in the situation that even though he did fire into the residence, no one was struck, and no one was injured," Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Jason Palant said.

Family members declined to speak on camera but told CBS News Miami they are devastated by the incident.

Smith's mother told investigators that her son had not been the same since he was discharged from the U.S. Navy in November 2025.