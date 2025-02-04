Watch CBS News
Man stabs woman, kills himself at Miami International Mall, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado, Larry Seward

Man stabs woman, shoots self at International Mall, police said
Man stabs woman, shoots self at International Mall, police said 02:33

MIAMI - A man stabbed a woman and then fatally shot himself inside Miami International Mall on Monday afternoon, prompting an evacuation of shoppers, authorities said.

The incident, which police described as a domestic violence case, occurred around 4 p.m. in the food court's kitchen area.

According to investigators, the man, who owned a business in the mall, got into an argument with the woman, whom he had previously been in a relationship with.

During the altercation, he stabbed her multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, was transported to a hospital in Kendall, where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities said they hope to speak with her if she recovers.

Shoppers were forced to evacuate as police and emergency responders rushed into the mall.

Some witnesses expressed concern about the speed of the evacuation and questioned why people were still allowed in the area after the attack.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez assured the public that the situation was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the mall or surrounding area.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack.

