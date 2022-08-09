Watch CBS News
Man sought in deadly hit and run accident on Biscayne Boulevard

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have identified one of the people they're looking for in a deadly hit and run accident on Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said Sean McEvoy, 30, was one of two people in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta that hit a person crossing the boulevard near NE 114 Street on May 23rd.

The car did not stop and sped off. It was found abandoned a short time later at a nearby public storage lot.

Video surveillance captured the images of the driver and the passenger.

When taken into custody, McEvoy will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

