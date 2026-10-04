Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputy finds man shot to death, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating after it reports one of its captains found a man who appears to have been shot and killed.

MDSO said the captain was driving along Southwest 126 Street near Southwest 189 Avenue when he found the man lying unresponsive along the shoulder around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The captain approached and discovered the man had suffered gunshot wounds. 

The office said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared the man dead at the scene.

As of publication, the man has not been identified. The MDSO Homicide Bureau has now assumed the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue