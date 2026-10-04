Deputy finds man shot to death, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating after it reports one of its captains found a man who appears to have been shot and killed.

MDSO said the captain was driving along Southwest 126 Street near Southwest 189 Avenue when he found the man lying unresponsive along the shoulder around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The captain approached and discovered the man had suffered gunshot wounds.

The office said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared the man dead at the scene.

As of publication, the man has not been identified. The MDSO Homicide Bureau has now assumed the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.