Man in critical condition following Rickenbacker Causeway shooting

MIAMI - A man was shot near the Rickenbacker Causeway on Saturday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and described the victim as a man in his 20s.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Police continue to investigate.