Man shoots and kills grizzly bear in Montana in self defense after it attacks

7/19: CBS News 24/7 Episode 2 7/19: CBS News 24/7 Episode 2 43:18

A 72-year-old man shot and killed a grizzly bear in Montana after it charged and attacked him on Friday. He has since been hospitalized.

The man was reportedly out picking huckleberries when the confrontation occurred, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

He used a handgun to kill the bear in what officials say was a "surprise defensive encounter." The incident occurred approximately 2 miles north of Columbia Falls in Flathead County.

Montana officials said that an adult female grizzly bear was killed and that they are looking into whether there are any cubs present.

Earlier in the day, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff killed a separate grizzly bear after they received a report that it had broken into a home in Maiden Basin, according to a separate release from the agency.

Officials said that the bear had been involved in other recent incidents, including breaking into homes and stealing food in the Gardiner area, which serves as one of the entrances to Yellowstone National Park. No injuries were reported.