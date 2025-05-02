Man killed, woman critically injured in attempted murder-suicide in Southwest Miami-Dade

An attempted-murder suicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead and his wife critically injured at a Southwest Miami-Dade home late Thursday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at a home near 19200 SW 376 St. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, with a gun found near the man, MDSO said.

According to MDSO, the man died at the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial South in critical condition.

MDSO's Homicide Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said that it was "domestic-related," and the man and woman were identified as husband and wife. It is unclear at this time who the shooter was.

CBS News Miami spoke with several neighbors off-camera, who said the couple had allegedly moved into the home recently and that the woman has three children. A neighbor said they were picked up by a family member.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, call the domestic violence hotline at 1 (800) 500-1119.