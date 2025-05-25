Man killed in late-night shooting in Miami's Gladeview neighborhood, Miami-Dade deputies say

Miami-Dade deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Saturday night in the Gladeview neighborhood, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a ShotSpotter alert drew deputies to the 2000 block of Northwest 65th Street around 10:32 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or details about a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).