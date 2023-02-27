Watch CBS News
Man killed in "apparent" hit and run in Miami, police

MIAMI - A man was killed in what Miami Police said was an "apparent" hit and run collision Monday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers were sent to NW 27th Avenue and 37th Street to check out reports of a man down in the street.

When they arrived, they found the man on the ground who appeared unresponsive.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived and declared the man dead.

According to investigators, it appears that the man was hit by a vehicle and the driver did not stay on the scene. 

