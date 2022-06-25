Watch CBS News
Man in custody after reported hostage situation in North Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of holding a woman hostage in North Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon. 

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said they got the call at around 3:45 p.m., about a woman being threatened and held hostage at a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court. 

Authorities responded to the scene in force with multiple units, including SWAT and SVU detectives. 

"The female victim was able to exit the residence and is safe," BSO said.  

A short time later, the man inside the residence was taken into custody without incident. 

There were no reported injuries. 

