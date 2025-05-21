Man in custody after Miami police SWAT team swarm Edgewater apartment building

One man was taken into custody after a Miami police SWAT team swarmed an Edgewater apartment building overnight.

The investigation was the result of a domestic dispute several weeks ago and the police were there to serve a warrant, according to a person who said he knows all parties involved in this. He said SWAT was called in because the man was not cooperating with the authorities.

According to Miami police, during the execution of the warrant, the man ran to the balcony and then climbed down seven floors using other balconies. He then entered an apartment where SWAT took him into custody.

In a video posted on Only in Dade, SWAT members can be seen walking into the Bay Parc apartments, 1756 N Bayshore Drive, just after 12:30 a.m. In another video, one SWAT member appeared to be balcony hopping.

At one point, a person with a key approached the police and let them into a room.

Moments later, a man in handcuffs, with his head covered, was escorted out of the building and put into the back of a police car.

"It happens quite often around here in this neighborhood. Honestly, sadly, I guess. There was a lot of movement, they wouldn't tell us anything, I couldn't even walk my dog," Jose Otero, who lives in the area, said.

No injuries were reported, according to Miami Fire Rescue.