Man hurt after being allegedly stabbed by his son in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.

The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.

At least one person had to be airlifted after being stabbed in NW Miami on Tuesday afternoon. CBS4

Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.

The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.

Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.