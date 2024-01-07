Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized with critical injuries following apparent shooting in West Park

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

WEST PARK — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries in Broward County following an apparent shooting early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Southwest 57th Avenue in West Park, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and had paramedics transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

At this time, BSO's Homicide unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 6:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.