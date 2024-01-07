Man hospitalized with critical injuries following apparent shooting in West Park
WEST PARK — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries in Broward County following an apparent shooting early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Southwest 57th Avenue in West Park, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Rescue to respond.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and had paramedics transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
At this time, BSO's Homicide unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.