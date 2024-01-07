Man hospitalized with critical injuries following apparent shooting in West Park

WEST PARK — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries in Broward County following an apparent shooting early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Southwest 57th Avenue in West Park, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and had paramedics transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

At this time, BSO's Homicide unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.