Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in unincorpated Central Broward

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was hospitalized after an apparent shooting in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting near the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street in unincorporated Central Broward, prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

BSO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Another Broward County shooting just hours before left a woman dead in a Tamarac home, but BSO has not confirmed whether these two incidents are related.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 5:42 PM EDT

