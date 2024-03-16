Woman dies after apparent shooting inside Tamarac home

TAMARAC — A woman is dead after an apparent shooting at a Broward County home late Friday night.

Around 11:43 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting at home on the 4500 block of Northwest 45th Street in Tamarac, prompting deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman inside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound, where she later died, BSO told CBS News Miami.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the home to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).