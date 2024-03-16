Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after apparent shooting inside Tamarac home

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Police investigation underway in Tamarac
Police investigation underway in Tamarac 00:34

TAMARAC — A woman is dead after an apparent shooting at a Broward County home late Friday night.

Around 11:43 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting at home on the 4500 block of Northwest 45th Street in Tamarac, prompting deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman inside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound, where she later died, BSO told CBS News Miami.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the home to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

First published on March 16, 2024 / 5:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.