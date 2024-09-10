Man hopes to plant 1 million mangroves to combat coastal threats, climate change

MIAMI - Inspired by Hurricane Irma, Will Charouhis is planting mangroves to combat the coastal development impact. He hopes to restore habitats and educate others one mangrove at a time.

Charouhis is making a big difference not only in South Florida but across the globe and it all starts with something small.

"To me, planting mangroves is not only a fun activity, but I personally feel helpful and can make an impact, I feel that every small difference adds up to a big difference," he said as he walked through Matheson Hammock State Park as he was surrounded by mangroves he has been planting there for years.

He takes these seeds and starts them himself, growing to about 3-feet tall before he returns them to the South Florida Coastline.

He's planted a few thousand so far but has a lot more to go. "I've presented my million mangroves initiative to many different events and climate summits," said Charouhis.

His goal actually has numerous benefits for those who call these waters and coastlines home.

"Right now our coastal infrastructure has impacted their footprint significantly, and that's why we have the policies in place right now for their protection," said Lando Barbarigos, an associate professor at the University of Miami College of Engineering.

Replacing mangroves with coastal development has consequences.

"There's the aspect of decreasing the habitat, there's the aspect of changing the coastline itself and its beauty, but there's also the other aspect that we are exposing ourselves to the impact of storms we might have," said Barbarigos.

It was a storm that we did have that actually inspired Will.

"Back in 2017, after Hurricane Irma hit Miami, it was a really impactful hurricane, because it really affected me and my hometown." Said Charouhis. "The streets were flooding, the airport flooded, so that's when I firsthand kind of realized that climate change and sea level rise are real," he added.

That realization led to action.

He founded Forces of Nature and he was alone at the time, but now has many who want to help him achieve his goal. One mangrove at a time on the way to a million and he's not doing it alone.

"I've invited a lot of friends, family and neighbors out to help clean up, not only clean up but also plant," said Charouhis.

Coastal cleanup and planting is just half of the forces of nature. The other two are helping the movement grow literally and physically.

"One is the cleanup, one is the planting, one is the research and how to best maximize the growing of the mangroves in the lab, and the last part is the education component, " he added.

It has not gone unnoticed, Will has been recognized as a 2024 Prudential emerging visionary receiving $5,000 to take his vision to the next level.

For now, it's back to work, working towards his goal, one mangrove at a time.

