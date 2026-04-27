Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to shooting at Miami police officer

Miami police chief Manny Morales said Officer Erica Socarras narrowly escaped serious injury or death when a bullet struck the Taser on her belt during a shooting.

Socarras later became emotional as she read her impact statement."While everything was happening. All I could think was I can't die today. I need to make it home to my kids," Socarras said.

She addressed Antronard Womble. He is the man who shot at her while in per patrol car in April of 2020. Womble took a plea deal and will serve 15 years for attempted premeditated murder. The arrest form says Womble confessed to shooting at her dodge charger. Officer Socarras felt she was ambushed.

"I truly hope that during this 15 years the individuals involved reflect on their actions," Socarras said.

Womble's family lashed out in court, and they were kicked out.

"Are you pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty of each fact that you are pleading guilty to," the judge asked.

"Yes maam," Womble said.

Womble declined to speak before he was sentenced. Miami Police Chief manny morales and a courtroom full of officers were there to support their colleague, who left the courtroom in tears.

"I would love this to be a clear and distinct message to anyone out there who thinks that it's ok to harm hurt or harass an officer of the miami police department," Morales said.

Before sending womble off, the judge had some advice for him.

"An officer who was doing her job could have lost her life. You're gonna have a long time to think about that. May god have mercy on you, you may sit down," the judge said.

Chief morales said that the 15 year sentence is appropriate. He says right after leaving court, officer Socarras headed right back out on patrol.