Man, who previously faced terrorism charges, accused of stabbing former landlord's eye and real estate fraud, Miami Police say

Man who beat federal charges, accused of stabbing man in the eye in South Florida

Man who beat federal charges, accused of stabbing man in the eye in South Florida

Man who beat federal charges, accused of stabbing man in the eye in South Florida

A man who beat federal terrorism charges years ago is back behind bars after being accused of stabbing his former landlord in the eye and committing real estate fraud, the City of Miami Police said.

According to the arrest documents and a press release obtained by CBS News Miami, 39-year-old Yousself Megahed was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Additionally, Megahed is also a possible suspect in "several cases of real estate fraud," Miami Police said. Other court records showed that he was also out on bond for a burglary charge he faced in August before this week's arrest.

Sixteen years ago, a then-23-year-old Megahed was a college student facing deportation to Egypt when federal prosecutors at the time claimed he had explosives in a car trunk. However, jurors found him not guilty after finding that the explosives were on par with fireworks. Days later, Megahed was arrested by immigration authorities for violations to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Following this week's arrest, Miami Police believe that their case against Megahed will stick.

Stabbing and fraud

Around 10:25 a.m. Monday, Miami Police officers were called out to a disturbance call near 600 NW 62nd St. Upon arrival, officers found a man "bleeding profusely from his left eye," police said.

The man told police that he was allegedly attacked by Megahed before being taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After investigating surveillance video and witness testimonies, detectives were able to confirm Megahed as the suspect and apprehended him on Tuesday, taking him in for questioning with Miami Police's Violent Crimes Unit.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was executed at Megahed's home, which found a "multi-colored checkered shirt with suspected dry blood" that matched the clothing he allegedly wore during the attack, Miami Police said.

As their investigation continued, Miami Police found out that Megahed was also suspected in several cases of real estate fraud. Detectives urge anyone who may have had interactions with Megahed to contact Miami Police's Economic Crimes Unit at (305) 603-6280.