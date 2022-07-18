Watch CBS News
Local News

Man faces Sex Battery on woman at Pembroke Pines apartment

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of sexual battery of a woman at her Pembroke Pines apartment.

The Pembroke Pines police said Robert Kabolowsky, 62, committed an act of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment on the victim.

Authorities said it happened July 15 at 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of SW 128th Terrace.     

The arrest report said detectives made contact with the suspect at his residence, at which time he was taken into custody on the above-listed charges.

The suspect was transported to BSO jail without incident. 

Police said this was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the community. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 2:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.