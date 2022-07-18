Man faces Sex Battery on woman at Pembroke Pines apartment

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of sexual battery of a woman at her Pembroke Pines apartment.

The Pembroke Pines police said Robert Kabolowsky, 62, committed an act of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment on the victim.

Authorities said it happened July 15 at 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of SW 128th Terrace.

The arrest report said detectives made contact with the suspect at his residence, at which time he was taken into custody on the above-listed charges.

The suspect was transported to BSO jail without incident.

Police said this was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the community.