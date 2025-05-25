Watch CBS News
Man dies after being electrocuted while pruning palm tree near Tamiami, Miami-Dade deputies say

A man was electrocuted and died at the scene after accidentally striking a power line while pruning a palm tree in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident happened near the intersection of SW 139th Ave. and 36th St. near Tamiami, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the adult male was trimming the tree when he made contact with the live wire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the man lived at the residence or was performing landscaping work. Authorities have not released his identity.

