Man dies after Miramar apartment complex shooting, neighbors shocked

MIRAMAR - A man who was shot early Thursday morning at a Miramar gated community has died.

Neighbors awoke to a crime scene after police said a man was shot and the shooter fled.

Police identified the victim as Alec Mathew Hugh-Sam.

"It was just one shot, one single shot," said "Tico," who lives in the complex off Miramar Parkway and Red Road.

He said he heard it around 7 a.m. and called 911. That's when he heard the screaming.

"My guess is it was the girlfriend and she started screaming over to the guy 'Alex, Alex, don't die, Alex, Alex'. They were going back and forth and she was trying to give him CPR," said Tico.

Miramar police rushed to the scene within minutes.

"Fire rescue transported him to the hospital, Memorial Regional, where he's being treated," said Miramar police Sgt. Tiffany Roy.

She said they don't know who the shooter is at this time.

"We had gotten a call that the suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival," Roy said. "We don't know if he fled on foot or if it was in a vehicle. So for that reason, police did establish a perimeter, which is why you saw so much police activity in the area because they were looking for a suspect at the time."

Neighbors said this was a first for them.

"I was shocked. I was very shocked. I could not believe it. I have no problem over here. So this is the first time anything like that has happened, ever happened," said another man who lives in the complex.

Miramar police have urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact them or Broward Crime Stoppers.