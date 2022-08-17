Warning for shellfish lovers after man dies of bacterial infection due to eating raw oysters at Dania Beach restaurant

Man died after eating raw and infected oysters at Dania Beach seafood restaurant

Man died after eating raw and infected oysters at Dania Beach seafood restaurant

DANIA BEACH – Known the world over for its seafood, the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In July, the manager confirmed a customer got sick and died from eating a raw oyster that was contaminated with the bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus.

"Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," says Dr Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

He says most people can fight off the infection, but it can be deadly if you have underlying conditions, especially a suppressed immune system.

"Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he said.

The restaurant does have signs in the building and on menus warning diners that eating raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

The manager says he believes the bad oyster came from Louisiana.

State agencies are investigating.

The restaurant had an inspection in late July and passed.

The manager says the identification tags from the oysters were taken by state regulators.

Last week, another Florida man in Pensacola died from eating raw oysters.

Dr. Bamgboye says as a rule of thumb it's better to get your shellfish cooked to avoid any illness.