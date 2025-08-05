Man detained after loaded AR-15 and knives found in vehicle at Palm Beach Airport, PBSO says

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday morning after discovering a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in a rental vehicle parked in a restricted area at Palm Beach International Airport, authorities said.

Suspicious vehicle investigation

The Sheriff's Office said airport operations personnel alerted deputies shortly after 7 a.m. about a suspicious man observed outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted parking area.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Michael Rodrigues, 41, standing outside the vehicle while getting dressed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Weapons discovered

During the encounter, deputies confirmed the vehicle was a rental and opened the glove compartment to retrieve the rental agreement, where they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine, the Sheriff's Office said.

A subsequent search revealed a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives concealed under a blanket on the seat, according to authorities.

Rodrigues was taken into custody without incident and is being interviewed by detectives, with charges pending, the Sheriff's Office said.