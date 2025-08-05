Watch CBS News
Man detained after loaded AR-15 and knives found in vehicle at Palm Beach Airport, PBSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday morning after discovering a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in a rental vehicle parked in a restricted area at Palm Beach International Airport, authorities said.

Suspicious vehicle investigation

The Sheriff's Office said airport operations personnel alerted deputies shortly after 7 a.m. about a suspicious man observed outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted parking area.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Michael Rodrigues, 41, standing outside the vehicle while getting dressed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Weapons discovered

During the encounter, deputies confirmed the vehicle was a rental and opened the glove compartment to retrieve the rental agreement, where they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine, the Sheriff's Office said.

A subsequent search revealed a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives concealed under a blanket on the seat, according to authorities.

Rodrigues was taken into custody without incident and is being interviewed by detectives, with charges pending, the Sheriff's Office said.

