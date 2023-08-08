Man dead after Fort Lauderdale shooting, crash

Man dead after car riddled with bullets, crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man died after in an overnight shooting and crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, just before 1: 30 a.m. they received ShotSpotter alert for the 1500 block of NW 3rd Court. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, police received word of a crash at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and NW 7th Avenue.

When police arrived they found a bullet-ridden car with its airbags deployed and severe front-end damage in the intersection. There were at least two bullet holes in the driver's side windshield.

A clerk at a gas station on the corner said he was helping a customer when he heard a loud noise. He said he ran out to what was going on and saw a car speeding through a nearby Walgreens parking lot. Then he said he saw people running to the car in the intersection trying to help.

"I just seen a crash and I seen a woman jump out and she was yelling help, her boyfriend was shot. She end up seeing a police come by and she waved them down. So after that, the police came in and shut everything down and tried to get the guy to the hospital," said Chris Jones.

Police said it appeared the driver was attempting to take the injured man to Broward Health Medical Center when the crash occurred. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.