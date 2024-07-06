Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, another hospitalized after Broward crash leaves car split in half, impacting traffic

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning crash in Cooper City, leaving a car split in half and shutting down traffic.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a single-vehicle crash near Sheridan Street and University Drive, where they found the split car, along with the two men involved.

While one man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other died at the scene, BSO told CBS News Miami.

The west- and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street between Pine Island Road and University are expected to be shut down for several hours, so BSO advises drivers to find alternative routes.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.