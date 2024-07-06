Man dead, another hospitalized after Broward crash leaves car split in half, impacting traffic

FORT LAUDERDALE — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning crash in Cooper City, leaving a car split in half and shutting down traffic.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a single-vehicle crash near Sheridan Street and University Drive, where they found the split car, along with the two men involved.

While one man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other died at the scene, BSO told CBS News Miami.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The westbound and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street between Pine Island Road and University Drive in Cooper City are shut down due to a traffic crash investigation. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/WN3D3HKzTa — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 6, 2024

The west- and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street between Pine Island Road and University are expected to be shut down for several hours, so BSO advises drivers to find alternative routes.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.