Man dead, another arrested following domestic shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead and another is in custody after a domestic shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

Around 10:49 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was called out to the reported shooting near the 100 block of Nurmi Drive in the Nurmi Isles neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

The gunman is currently in police custody as the investigation continues. At this time, FLPD could only tell CBS News Miami that the shooting was "domestic in nature."

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

