Man dead, another arrested following domestic shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead and another is in custody after a domestic shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

Around 10:49 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was called out to the reported shooting near the 100 block of Nurmi Drive in the Nurmi Isles neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

The gunman is currently in police custody as the investigation continues. At this time, FLPD could only tell CBS News Miami that the shooting was "domestic in nature."

