Man taken into custody after West Park shooting, tri-county chase

MIAMI - A Hollywood man suspected of shooting a woman in West Park was taken into custody after he led police on a multi-county chase.

The shooting took place Saturday around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of SW 18th Street. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took the woman who had been shot to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspect's car was spotted by Miami-Dade police heading north on I-95. They gave chase which traveled through Broward and ended on the highway in Palm Beach County near Congress Avenue.

The driver, 41-year-old Shawn Williams, was taken into custody. He's being held in the Palm Beach Co. jail.