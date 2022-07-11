Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken into custody after West Park shooting, tri-county chase

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Arrest made in West Park shooting
Arrest made in West Park shooting 00:43

MIAMI - A Hollywood man suspected of shooting a woman in West Park was taken into custody after he led police on a multi-county chase.

The shooting took place Saturday around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of SW 18th Street. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took the woman who had been shot to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspect's car was spotted by Miami-Dade police heading north on I-95. They gave chase which traveled through Broward and ended on the highway in Palm Beach County near Congress Avenue.

The driver, 41-year-old Shawn Williams, was taken into custody. He's being held in the Palm Beach Co. jail.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.