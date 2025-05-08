Watch CBS News
Man faces trafficking charges in Miami after 30 kilos of cocaine found in vehicle, DOJ says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A Colombian national illegally residing in the United States faces up to life in prison after authorities discovered over 30 kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to the complaint affidavit, officers of the South Florida Crimes Strike Force observed Giovanni Cardona Parra, 44, driving a black BMW erratically before parking in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

When officers approached Parra and asked him for identification, Parra allegedly showed them a New York State learner's permit that stated it was "not for federal purposes."

Discovery of cocaine

Authorities said a canine alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle and when they conducted a search, officers discovered the cocaine in the trunk.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents later determined that Parra was residing illegally in the U.S.

HSI agents arrested Parra on federal drug trafficking charges and placed an immigration detainer on him.

Legal proceedings underway

Parra made his initial appearance on May 6. A bond hearing is set for May 12 at 10 a.m. in Miami.

If convicted, Parra faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison.

