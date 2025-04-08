Man charged with murder after Key Largo woman found dead in hotel room

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a missing Key Largo woman was found dead inside a hotel room, authorities said Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Dylan Lamb, 33, was taken into custody in Key Largo in connection with the death of Nadyne Tillman, 43, also of Key Largo.

Investigators said Tillman's body was discovered inside Lamb's room at the Amoray Dive Resort. Detectives said it appeared she had been beaten.

Family members became concerned after not hearing from Tillman since Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, that was the same day she met Lamb at the resort.

A motive has not been released.

Investigators said the case remains open, but at this time, it does not appear anyone else was involved.