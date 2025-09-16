Watch CBS News
Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Hialeah Hospital, police say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A 23-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance, according to Hialeah police.

The ambulance was stolen early Tuesday morning from Hialeah Hospital, authorities said. The incident took place when the ambulance driver, an employee of MCT Express Ambulance Service, went into the hospital to admit a patient when the ambulance was stolen, according to police. 

Hialeah police said officers were able to track the ambulance's location in real-time with GPS tracking and live camera feeds inside the ambulance.

The ambulance was quickly located by Miami-Dade police officers, who conducted a felony traffic stop. Police said the driver, Elijah Luis Motanez, was taken into custody without incident and charged with grand theft of a vehicle. 

Police said the ambulance was safely returned to MCT.

