Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Hialeah Hospital, police say

A 23-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance, according to Hialeah police.

The ambulance was stolen early Tuesday morning from Hialeah Hospital, authorities said. The incident took place when the ambulance driver, an employee of MCT Express Ambulance Service, went into the hospital to admit a patient when the ambulance was stolen, according to police.

Hialeah police said officers were able to track the ambulance's location in real-time with GPS tracking and live camera feeds inside the ambulance.

The ambulance was quickly located by Miami-Dade police officers, who conducted a felony traffic stop. Police said the driver, Elijah Luis Motanez, was taken into custody without incident and charged with grand theft of a vehicle.

Police said the ambulance was safely returned to MCT.