Man charged in Oakland Park carjacking, kidnapping of child

By John MacLauchlan, Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man has been arrested for reportedly carjacking a woman's vehicle while her 3-year-old daughter was still inside and then later abandoning the toddler on a sidewalk.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip led them to 35-year-old Willio Petioma.

On June 26th, around 8:30 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit was called out to a report of a stolen vehicle at 850 W. Commercial Blvd.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a mother and her daughter were involved in a car crash with another driver in the area. When the mother got out of her car to exchange information with the other driver, who the sheriff's office identified as Petioma, he reportedly jumped into her vehicle.

Investigators said the woman grabbed onto the front passenger door of her car and yelled to the man that her daughter was still inside. She was dragged along with it for a short bit before falling to the ground as the man drove off.

Detectives found surveillance video that captured several moments following the crash. In the first, the man is seen jumping out of the woman's car, taking the child in her car seat out, and abandoning her on a sidewalk. In the second video, he's seen abandoning the car nearby. The man was also caught on camera using the woman's credit card at a Family Dollar store.

Petioma faces charges that include kidnapping, carjacking, interfering with custody of a minor, and illegal use of a credit card. He was also arrested on a Palm Beach County warrant for possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.

