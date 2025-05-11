Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Miramar; 3-year-old found in car, police say

Miramar Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Arcadia Drive and Miramar Parkway, prompting a brief foot chase.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and faces multiple traffic-related charges as well as two outstanding felony warrants, police said.

A 3-year-old child was discovered inside the suspect's vehicle. Authorities confirmed the child is safe and is now under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Police emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Legal consequences of fleeing a traffic stop in Florida

Fleeing from a traffic stop in Florida is considered a serious offense with significant legal repercussions.

Under Florida Statute § 316.1935, the act of willfully fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer is classified as a felony, with penalties escalating based on the circumstances of the offense.

Third-degree felony:

If a driver knowingly refuses to stop or flees after being ordered to stop by a law enforcement officer in a marked patrol vehicle with activated lights and sirens, it constitutes a third-degree felony. Penalties include up to 5 years in prison, 5 years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and a mandatory driver's license revocation ranging from 1 to 5 years .

Second-degree felony:

The offense escalates to a second-degree felony if the fleeing involves high-speed or reckless driving. Conviction can lead to up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, a $10,000 fine, and a mandatory driver's license revocation between 1 and 5 years .

First-degree felony:

If the act of fleeing results in serious bodily injury or death to another person, including law enforcement officers, it is classified as a first-degree felony. This carries penalties of up to 30 years in prison, 30 years of probation, a $10,000 fine, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 years imprisonment .