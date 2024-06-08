Man and boy hospitalized after apparent shooting, crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI — A man and a boy were hospitalized after police say they found them with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday night.

Around 10:46 p.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 10900 block of Southwest 179th Street in West Perrine. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with three people inside — two men and one boy — that had crashed into a tree.

One of the men and the boy had gunshot wounds, while the other man did not, MDPD told CBS News Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, no suspects or any additional information have been released as the investigation continues.