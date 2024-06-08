Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and boy hospitalized after apparent shooting, crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A man and a boy were hospitalized after police say they found them with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday night.

Around 10:46 p.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 10900 block of Southwest 179th Street in West Perrine. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with three people inside — two men and one boy — that had crashed into a tree.

One of the men and the boy had gunshot wounds, while the other man did not, MDPD told CBS News Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, no suspects or any additional information have been released as the investigation continues.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 10:53 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.