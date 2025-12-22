South Florida man allegedly filmed woman in Kohl's fitting room, then showed her the video, police say

A South Florida man is accused of secretly recording a woman as she changed inside a Kohl's fitting room — then allegedly showing her the video moments later before fleeing the store as shoppers gave chase, Plantation police say.

Derrick Jordan Wright Jr., 26, faces a digital voyeurism charge. He bonded out of the Broward County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Suspect recorded woman changing clothes, police say

A woman shopping inside the Kohl's on University Drive in Plantation last Thursday told investigators that Wright followed her around the store, court records state. The woman went into a fitting room where Wright used a black iPhone 15 to record her trying on clothes, court records said.

The woman walked out and heard Wright Jr. speaking to her, so she approached him, court records said. Wright then "turned his phone screen towards her and showed her a video of her topless in the fitting room," according to court records.

Shoppers chase the suspect from the store, report states

The woman became irate and yelled at Wright, investigators said. He then left the store. The woman and other shoppers were chasing him, court records said.

In the parking lot, Wright got in a silver BMW as the witnesses watched and remembered his license plate number, according to court records.

Witnesses gave that information to police, who used the license plate number to determine the SUV belonged to Wright, investigators said.

The victim later identified Wright in a photo lineup, court records said.

A Plantation Police officer found Wright driving the BMW on I-75 near Sheridan Street, court records said. Officers arrested Wright about half a mile from his home in Pembroke Pines, court records said.

Judge imposes bond restrictions

A judge ordered Wright to stay away from the victim, Kohl's store, and not to possess any recording device while out on bond.

A spokesperson for Kohl's released a statement.

"Thank you for contacting Kohl's. We are working closely with local authorities as they investigate this case and are directing all media inquiries to them."