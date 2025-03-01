Man airlifted to hospital after semi truck rolls over on Alligator Alley, BSFR says

Man seriously injured after semi-truck rollover on Alligator Alley

A driver was airlifted to the hospital after his semi truck rolled over on Alligator Alley on Saturday morning, the Broward County Sheriff's Fire Rescue said.

Around 7:30 a.m., BSFR was called out to the rollover accident on Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) near Mile Marker 40. Upon arrival, crews found the overturned semi truck and its 40-year-old driver trapped inside the cab with "significant leg injuries," BSFR said.

BSFR said that the man was so heavily entangled within the wreckage that it required an extensive extrication operation that lasted about 90 minutes to remove him safely. Due to the complexity of the operation, BSFR provided the semi-truck driver continuous medical treatment throughout the extrication.

Once he was pulled from the semi truck, the driver was stabilized and airlifted to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, BSFR said.

BSFR said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the rollover.